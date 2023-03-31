Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:30





When a comedian becomes a phenomenon in the networks, it is very likely that he will succeed just as much or more in person. This is what has happened to David Puerto, one of the most viral monologists on TikTok, with more than 700,000 followers and 18 million ‘likes’ on his account. In addition to his undeniable talent for comedy, his fame has risen by sharing fragments of his performances on networks, where no video remains without going viral. Thanks to the success on the platforms, he has found a perfect way to attract those who still do not know the rumor about him, because it increases his potential audience and the ability to empathize with them.

As such, David Puerto is capable of filling the theaters he steps on to make the public laugh with his fresh and funny occurrences. He has already done it with most of the previous appointments that he has had on this tour and also with some ‘show’ that he will offer soon. But tonight he lands in the Region of Murcia and gets on the stage at the Teatro Circo Murcia, with tickets almost sold out, where he comes to present his show ‘Pizpireto’, an experience that is “happy, lively and flirtatious, or so the RAE says », he assures.

Without a doubt, it is a comedy ‘show’ in which David Puerto mixes classic monologue, musical comedy and improvisation through continuous interaction with the public, the true common thread of the ‘show’ and where he feels comfortable. This is how new jokes and new additions to the show come up, as well as being the most famous and viral pieces on their social networks. All this is seasoned with the hooliganism and elegance that characterize him. His great ability is to turn his reflections and daily experiences into a food show, looking for the positive side of life, if possible, or at least the funny side. Although he adds some fiction and dramatization to what he tells, he ensures that the entire monologue is made up of personal experiences. According to the humorist himself, you can talk about everything through comedy, no matter how difficult it is, making it end up being funny.