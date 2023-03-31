Former President Donald Trump reacted this Thursday to the decision of the grand jury of a New York court, which voted in favor of criminally charge him for paying to buy the silence of a porn actress before the 2016 electionsas reported by US media.

Trump pointed out, as soon as his imputation was known, that It is one more example of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and that “it is going to turn massively against (President) Joe Biden.”

Never before in the history of our nation has this been done,” Trump said in a statement posted on his social network, Truth Social, in which accuses Biden’s Democratic Party of “using justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.”

He then goes on to list the cases in which, according to him, the “radical Democratic left” tries to “destroy the Make America Great Again movement” (MAGA, the right wing of the Republican Party), and there he cites Russia, Ukraine, “the illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago (where Trump lives), and now this.”

Trump, to whom this historic accusation comes in the middle of the campaign to be chosen as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, is already using his first line to attack the Democrats for what he considers “political persecution and electoral interference.”

And he throws the dart squarely at Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, whose office spearheaded the investigation into the silence payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, for which the grand jury voted to indict him today.

The porn actress Stormy Daniels. Photo: Erik S. Lesser / EFE

He accuses Bragg, who has received hundreds of threats in recent days, of having been “hand-picked and financed” by Democratic tycoon George Sorosand doing “dirty work for Joe Biden” instead of fighting crime in New York City.

The statement evokes the messages that led to the storming of the Capitol in 2021, with a final call to his supporters and the Republican Party to “defeat” Bragg and Biden, and to “remove every last one of these corrupt Democrats from their offices to make Make America Great Again”.

Minutes later, he added a second message with the same tone, all in capital letters, comparing his accusation to an “attack” against the country and its “free and fair elections”, and ruling that the US “is now a third world nation, a nation in serious decline”.

The son of the former president of the United States also criticized the decision on Thursday, assuring that it is an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” and is typical of a “communist” country.

“I got the news about 10 or 15 minutes ago (…), it’s the kind of crap on the level of a communist (country). This would make Mao, Stalin or Pol Pot blush,” said Donald Trump Jr. in a live broadcast from his “Triggered” podcast, shortly after the ex-president’s indictment became known.

For his part, Lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels said the criminal indictment shows “no one is above the law.” “Donald Trump’s impeachment is no cause for joy,” Clark Brewster tweeted. “Now let truth and justice prevail,” he added.

The grand jury, a body that studies cases and decides whether or not there is a basis for holding a trial, has been followed with great media attention since Trump himself assured ten days ago that its 23 members were going to confirm his accusation and immediately afterwards he would be arrested, which finally did not occur.

Until this Wednesday, it was believed that the grand jury would postpone its decision until the end of April.

For his part, The Wall Street Journal maintains that the grand jury has examined in its latest meetings -which are not public, so their content is only known through leaks- a second case of another Playboy model who also accuses Trump of having paid her in exchange for keeping quiet about a sexual relationship.

Karen McDougal kept handwritten notes about the relationship, which she said began in 2006, when Trump taped an episode of his reality show “The Apprentice.” Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Model Karen McDougal, who was “Playboy Girl” of the year in 1998, says she had a sexual relationship with Trump for ten months in 2006, and struck a deal to publish his story with The National Enquirer in exchange for $150,000, but the newspaper – which is owned by a friend of Trump – bought his testimony to hide it.

The detail is important, because it would mean that the accusation of Stormy Daniels is no longer isolated and that there is a pattern of conduct on the part of Trump, which makes his guilt more likely.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME