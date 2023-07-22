The return of Viva Rai 2, the revelation program of the just concluded television season hosted by Fiorello, is ever closer. After the protests of the residents, the morning show of Rai 2 has to leave the headquarters in via Asiago. However, the agreement for a new location seems to be being finalised. According to reports from the LaPresse agency, the new edition could be hosted in the Foro Italico area.

Further confirmation of an imminent white smoke is Fiorello’s tweet: “We’re almost there”, posted the showman, complete with the hashtag “location” and “vivarai2”. The program is expected to resume in November. In recent weeks, the conductor had announced that the transmission will no longer be held in via Asiago, where the Radio Rai headquarters are, following the protests of the residents over the morning noises.

Since then, Fiorello and the program have been overwhelmed by a rain of applications from all over Italy, demonstrating the public’s affection for this show. “Thanks to all those neighborhoods of Rome, but we can say all of Italy, who have offered themselves as a location for #vivarai2! An incredible affection! Thank you for all the love that is coming to us”, wrote the Sicilian showman last July 12th. As they say in these cases, only the official announcement is missing, after which we will see Viva Rai 2 again in the autumn, from the new headquarters of the Foro Italico.