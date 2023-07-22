Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/22/2023 – 5:15 am Share

In six months of operation to remove prospectors from the Yanomami Indigenous Land, forest and water are beginning to show signs of recovery. Cases of malaria and malnutrition are still a cause for concern. In the Yanomami Indigenous Land, located in the states of Roraima and Amazonas, parts of the forest and waters are starting to show slow signs of recovery. Six months after the beginning of the operation to remove more than 20,000 miners, initiated by the Lula government after the emergency situation experienced by the indigenous people became public, the communities report an improvement.

“I have just returned from the Parafuri village and saw that the water is cleaner, that trees are sprouting. I’m very happy”, says Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, president of the District Council of Indigenous Health Yanomami and Ye’kuana (Condisi YY), to DW Brasil.

In the village, prospectors enticed the indigenous people, gave orders for health agents not to visit the community and even slept in the malocas, typical dwellings.

The prolonged impact on the environment and on the health of the Yanomami that illegal gold mining leaves the inhabitants, on the other hand, worries the leaders. Malaria cases are still numerous and medical care has not reached everyone in the territory.

“We have a very big problem in terms of health that is still far from being resolved. There are still many malnourished children, many cases of malaria. There are communities that still face psychological problems, traumas”, reports Jínior.

In the village of Surucucu, where a field hospital was set up and which concentrates emergency care, there were 146 indigenous people hospitalized at the time of the visit by Condisi YY, at the beginning of the week.

Operation to remove the invaders

Jair Schmitt, head of environmental inspection at the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama), recognizes that there is much to be done to rid the Yanomami IL of invaders.

“There are a lot of supplies still being flown in, some even crossing the border, using part of Venezuela. It is necessary to have stronger action in air traffic control, which allows gold and cassiterite to be taken in and removed by prospectors”, says Schmitt to DW, emphasizing that air flow control is not Ibama’s responsibility.

According to monitoring carried out by the institute, there was an 82% reduction in the opening of new mining areas from February to June, compared to the same period of the previous year. “But there are still regions with miners inside, which needs to be fought”, says Schmitt.

During the six months of operation in the Yanomami TI, the agency destroyed 23 planes, two helicopters and 335 camps used by prospectors. 28,000 liters of fuel, 226 engines used to extract gold and 30 vessels were seized.

With the opening of a new base, in the Homoxi village, which is close to the border with Venezuela, the expectation is that the agents will have better conditions to work in other mining fronts that need to be demobilized, says Schmitt.

“The garimpeiros, it seems, did not really believe that the Brazilian government, especially Ibama, would act strongly. But little by little we are moving forward. Destroying the infrastructure is important, as it ends up making the invaders’ work unfeasible”, justifies the agency’s career server.

“It’s not time to say thank you”

For the more than 300 indigenous people who participated in the IV Yanomami and Ye’kwana Leadership Forum, in mid-July, it is not yet time to thank the rulers.

“The results of the actions carried out to date are far from being sufficient. Garimpeiros continue to enter and destroy our forest. We still continue to die due to lack of health care both inside and outside our territory, when our relatives are removed and have to spend a lot of time suffering in the city”, wrote the participants in a letter signed by presidents of ten indigenous associations.

In 2019, the indigenous people prepared a consultation protocol and delivered the document to the Brazilian government, led at the time by Jair Bolsonaro. “But it was only at this 4th Yanomami and Ye ́kwana Leadership Forum that the federal bodies started a consultation carried out in the right way. It is the first time that the government says it wants to respect our Consultation Protocol”, points out the document.

For the inhabitants of the TI, the protocol serves as a guide to defend them against non-indigenous greed and enticement attempts. The leaders also ask the government to listen to the communities and involve the associations in the planning and execution of actions.

reconstruction plan

With an estimated population of more than 27,000 indigenous people, according to preliminary data from the 2022 Census, the Yanomami Indigenous Land has at least 13 groups that have chosen to live in isolation.

The invasion wave has been denounced by the Hutukara Association for years. Monitoring carried out by the entity shows that, as of 2016, the destruction caused by mining exploded and grew by 3,350% between 2016 and 2020.

For the Yanomami, in addition to the immediate withdrawal of invaders and due punishment of criminals, an efficient territorial surveillance system is urgently needed, with the reactivation of territorial protection bases.

In the area of ​​health, the indigenous people say that expanding care in other villages, increasing the number of employees and supplying medication are the most urgent measures to be implemented.

“There are communities that have not yet received a basic food basket. It is necessary to distribute this food better. People walk through the forest for days to other communities to warn that there is a lack of food”, says Junior.

Even suffering from malaria and mourning the loss of children due to malnutrition, men and women are returning to plant in the surroundings of some villages where the miners were expelled. “It’s a great sign, but it still takes time to harvest. Until then, we will need help with food”, says Júnior.