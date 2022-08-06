Vittorio Sgarbi has always been a controversial character both in politics and in the Italian show business. A man full of culture: Sgarbi is in fact a art critic as well as mayor and sometimes he dabbles in TV lounges as a columnist.

But to put this multifaceted man at the center of the controversy, from time to time, is his irascible and quarrelsome temperament. Often Sgarbi makes it hero from furious discussions in which, at times, it also comes to heavy insults. It is still unclear whether this behavior is part of a character built specifically for audience.

If indeed the character of the art critic is so impetuous, but one thing is certain: Sgarbi knows how to make people talk about himself. Less known than fatherno doubt, they are the three children by Sgarbi: Alba, Carlo and Evelina. These guys have many traits in common with their dad but, probably, the character is not one of them.

In fact, recently i spotlights are pointed on the smallest of Sgarbi’s children: Evelina. The girl is very reserved and she avoids the spotlight, not feeling ready to expose herself in front of the general public. Recently she and her father had a really furious argument that led them to considerably distance themselves.

Sgarbi himself told the story during an interview. Here’s what happened: Alfonso Signorini had proposed to Evelina of join his vip GF. The young woman, however, he preferred to refusethus unleashing his father’s wrath.

Vittorio Sgarbi is convinced that the rejection of his daughter was a rash gesture and reckless, given that participation in the GF Vip represents an easy income for the art critic and a springboard for the small screen.

Evelina, for her part, preferred not to participate in the reality show foreseeing the wave of gossip that would have invested her, aware of the fact that she would not have been able to manage them: the young woman is not at all used to the dynamics, sometimes cruel, of the show business.