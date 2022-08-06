The situation remains out of control at the site of the police bombings in the German capital, Berlin, caused by the fire in the Grunewald Forest.

“There is an enormous danger, of course,” said fire brigade spokesman Thomas Kerstein on Saturday, noting that a bomb disposal expert had identified three hot spots at the Springblatts site, “and these are now being cooled using robotic technology.” The fire brigade uses armored vehicles and robots.

Springblatts Square is a 40,000 square meter area designated for storing and neutralizing explosives and ammunition found by the Berlin Police Ordnance Disposal Authority.

And there is a problem due to the extreme temperatures, as a temperature of up to 700 degrees was recorded yesterday, Friday, and Kirstein refused to make further statements about the new measurements, noting that the situation is “being monitored on a permanent basis” and added that this monitoring is an evaluation.

Kirstein explained that the stated goal is to limit the closed circuit of a radius of 1,000 meters around the Sprenjplatz site, and stated that this step depends on how the explosive expert assesses the heat hazard at the Sprenjplatz site for the ammunition and ordnance stored there.

The Avos express line and the rail line near the site of the fire remain closed, and Kerstein said the lines “are within the 1,000-meter circuit but are relatively on the edge,” adding that the goal is to at least restart the rail line because it runs at the outer edge of the circuit.

The fire brigade was able to prevent the spread of the fire in the surrounding forest last night, and Kirstein said, “We continued to put out small fire spots,” and demanded that the situation around the Sprenjplatz area be permanently re-evaluated to examine the possibility of firefighting forces responding to the fire. Greater strides in providing security at Springplatz.”