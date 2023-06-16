













Pokémon TCG announces Scarlet and Purple with the return of the original Pokémon

Now, this celebration doesn’t just stay in Pokémon TCG, also invites you to participate in social networks because with certain hashtags you will be able to see the Kanto starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle. You’ll also get to see other region favorites like Snorlax and Mew.

Also, the expansion of Pokémon TCG Purple Scarlet 151 will be on September 22, 2023. On the other hand, this expansion offers trainers the opportunity to collect and fight with some of the most iconic characters from this franchise, in addition to coming with alternative art for greater value of collecting.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Here’s something you’ll find in the expansion:

12 former pokemon

16 Illustration Rare cards and 7 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

16 Ultra Rare Pokémon and Supporter cards with expanded and embossed artwork

3 gold embossed Hyper Rare cards

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 will be available in various packs

The Pokémon Company threw the house out of the window with the different products that it will offer to Pokémon TCG fans who will want to enter the Scarlet and Purple expansion with everything starting on September 22. Here we put the list:

The Scarlet and Purple Elite Trainer Box-151: It comes with nine booster packs, an expensive promo with alternate artwork of Snorlax, and their respective accessories.

It comes with nine booster packs, an expensive promo with alternate artwork of Snorlax, and their respective accessories. Scarlet and Purple Poster Collection-151: It comes with three booster packs, three promo cards in the Kanto starters, and a double-sided poster featuring the original 151.

It comes with three booster packs, three promo cards in the Kanto starters, and a double-sided poster featuring the original 151. Album for Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Purple-151 Collections: It has four booster packs and a 20-page album in which you can put 9 cards in each space.

It has four booster packs and a 20-page album in which you can put 9 cards in each space. Scarlet and Purple Enhancement Pack Bundle-151: Six upgrade packs.

Six upgrade packs. Supreme Powers of Scarlet and Purple Collection-151: Comes with 16 booster packs, a Mew ex Hyper Rare metal box, an Illustration Mew Rare promo card, another Mewtwo Illustration Rare promo card, and a stitched-edge playmat, as well as a box for cards, a Mew coin and accessories.

Comes with 16 booster packs, a Mew ex Hyper Rare metal box, an Illustration Mew Rare promo card, another Mewtwo Illustration Rare promo card, and a stitched-edge playmat, as well as a box for cards, a Mew coin and accessories. Alakazam ex Scarlet and Purple Collection-151 from Pokémon TCG: Includes four booster packs, a Double Rare card of Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards of Kadabra and Abra.

Includes four booster packs, a Double Rare card of Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards of Kadabra and Abra. Zapdos ex Scarlet and Purple Collection-151: It comes with four booster packs, a Double Rare card of Zapdos ex, a foil promo card of Electabuzz, and an oversized card of Zapos ex.

It comes with four booster packs, a Double Rare card of Zapdos ex, a foil promo card of Electabuzz, and an oversized card of Zapos ex. Scarlet and Purple Mini Tins-151: It comes with two booster packs, a coin with one of 10 styles of different energy symbols, and an illustrated card.

As usual, this expansion will be released first – on September 21 – in the Pokémon TCG Live digital game. There it will be possible to appreciate in detail the new cards and game mechanics.

