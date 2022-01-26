Fear for Vittorio Cecchi Gori who ended up in hospital for pulmonary complications, here are the details

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Vittorio Cecchi Gori that has left the world of the web speechless. The former film producer recently ended up in hospital due to some health problems. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of terror for Vittorio Cecchi Gori. Due to severe Health problems, the former film producer ended up in hospital. To better define the complications who hit the man was Professor Antonio De Luca. Let’s find out all together details.

Cecchi Gori is currently hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Recently the former film producer was hit by pulmonary insufficiency. Antonio De Luca he provided some details regarding his health condition. According to yours words these are complications that:

They are certainly due to Covid which he had some time ago. Now it’s negative.

However in the previous days the man had had some alarm bell. Indeed, the former film producer, who received all three doses vaccine, he had already accused respiratory difficulties:

He had Covid despite the three doses of the vaccine. In the past few days he has had sudden respiratory failure. He was rushed to hospital.

In past years Cecchi Gori has been blamed for fraudulent fraud. In light of this the former film producer received a condemnation of eight years. It is currently located in the House arrest in the Parioli district of Rome.

As for its generals health conditions, for the man the last few years have not been easy at all. In fact, a few years due to a serious illness he ended up in coma for a few weeks. Also in 2019 it suffered a intervention to remove appendicitis with peritonitis.