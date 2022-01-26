Before being infected with the Omicron variant, 2 out of 3 people in England had already contracted the coronavirus infection. It is the result of a new British study on the framework of the epidemic, after the analysis that involved thousands of volunteers. Nearly 2 in 3 people reported having had covid prior to the new Omicron infection, according to findings released by Imperial College London.

“Among the 3,582 swab-positive people, 2,315 (64.6%) referred to a confirmed previous infection”, reads the report cited by The Guardian newspaper. The researchers found that the initial infection was associated with a high risk of reinfection with Omicron. However, the experts underlined a non-negligible detail: further analyzes are needed to determine if the reinfections are indeed such or if, in some cases, the swabs have not simply intercepted ‘traces’ of the initial infection.