Of Vera Martinella

Although it is considered by many to be an aesthetic problem, there are psychological repercussions, especially when it is very extensive or affects visible areas. It is partly hereditary and linked to other autoimmune diseases

More or less 330,000 Italians have to live with spotted skin, i.e. with lighter patches that are often very evident because they particularly affect the most visible areas: face (especially around the eyes and mouth), elbows, hands, feet and knees. They suffer from vitiligo, a disease which fortunately is not lethal or painful, but which can have important consequences on a psychological level, as demonstrated by the data of a recent study presented on the occasion of World Vitiligo Day, celebrated internationally on June 25th. In summer, then, the problem worsens because while healthy skin tans naturally, the white areas become even more evident and are exposed to a very high risk of burns.

Anxiety and depression At the basis of this disease there is an intrinsic defect of the epidermis cells responsible for the production of melanin (melanocytes), which gives color to the skin, hair and hair and has the important function of protecting the skin from ultraviolet solar rays – he explains Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology SIDeMaST -. Vitiligo is often unknown or considered a simple skin blemish chronic autoimmune disease which manifests itself with white spots on the body which can create a lot of discomfort for patients, especially in the most visible or most intimate areas. So much so that many suffer from anxiety and depression. In fact, from a survey recently conducted by the consulting firm Kearney for the awareness campaign promoted by the biopharmaceutical company Incyte (with the sponsorship of SIDeMaST and the Italian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Hospitals, Adoi) with the intention of increasing awareness on this pathology, anxiety is 72% more common in those suffering from vitiligo than in the rest of the population and symptoms related to depression are 32% more frequent. And the psychological impact is particularly felt in women and adolescents. See also A small mutation is enough to make the Zika virus more dangerous