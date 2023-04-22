The paintings “Map to Heaven” and “Map for Survival” inside the “Whitney Museum of American Art” in New York, and they are among the distinguished works of the American visual artist “Jean Kwik to C. Smith”, who is famous for her works that attempt to remove barriers between the plastic arts and her active work In order to redefine what is American. Smith is of Native American descent, and her work focuses on environmental issues, the history of oppression, and the cultural identity of Native Americans. Since the 1970s, she has been able to develop her style and techniques by incorporating mixed dimensions and media, as can be seen in “The Map to Heaven” and “The Map of Survival”. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
