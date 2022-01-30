Visual arts Tampere’s popular ice sculpture park is a tribute to Kirsi Kunnas

On the forest path of Ikuri, you can meet characters familiar from the poems of Kunnas, who died in November 2021.

30.1. 16:00

Last in the deceased poet, academician Kirsi Kunnas The outdoor exhibition of ice sculptures inspired by the poems has attracted a large number of visitors to Ikuri, Tampere.

Along the Tiitiäinen forest trail, you can find 15 characters familiar from Kunnas’ poems, including Mr. Pii Poo and Jänöjussi Puputti. The sculptures are illuminated and the path is open 24 hours a day.

According to the organizer, the works survived the storm this weekend without damage and the park can be visited as long as the weather allows.

Behind the sculpture park is the help group of the Ikurin Vire sports club, which received a blessing for their project from the sons of Kirsi Kunnas, Martti and Mikko “Pantse” from Syrjäsays Ilta-Sanomat.

The nearly three-meter-high castle of Prince Sebuses is one of the most spectacular works on the sculpture trail.

See also Weather The frost will intensify on Sunday all over the country, the snow situation in Christmas is still unclear Olavi Laine’s interpretation of the poem Marja’s Little Frog.