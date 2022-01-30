The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, handed over the rehabilitation of the San Lorenzo 35 and Molino 25 Housing Units, in the La Planta neighborhood to the mayor’s office Iztapalapa for the benefit of 276 families whose homes were affected during the earthquake of September 19, 2017.

“It is an example because here they participated, from the most recognized Mexican scientists in Geotechnics, the engineers co-responsible for Structural Safety, such as engineer Nolasco, the Reconstruction Commission, directors responsible for the Work, the mayor’s office and the citizenry; that is to say, from the scientists who sometimes are only in their glass walls and who, in this case, designed, studied, came, reflected and designed the way to solve the problem; the engineers who are doing the work; and, most importantly: the government and the citizens, you, because it really wasn’t that it was designed elsewhere and in the end it was delivered, but that you were part, participants in this process”, he explained.

Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that in 2018 she toured the area and reported on the problems experienced by the residents of the La Planta neighborhood, which due to the corruption of the previous administration had not even been considered in the reconstruction and in which they also stole the town’s resources.

“That’s what changed in 2018, in our country and in the city; that’s what we can’t allow to come back; the people’s resources are sacred and are to be given to the people, and this is an example of it. Here there are resources because without corruption, there will always be more, and when there are public servants who give ourselves up for what we were elected for, as a privilege, it is the only way in which one can say ‘we are complying’”, he stressed.

The commissioner for the Reconstruction of Mexico City, Jabnely Maldonado Meza, reported that in the San Lorenzo 35 and Molino 25 Housing Units, 86 million pesos were invested in work, supervision and income support.

“This process consisted of re-leveling, reinforcing, repairing all the damage to the buildings that suffered their foundations and structure, the buildings were verticalized, the hydraulic network and drainage were rehabilitated, there was a repair of cracks, fissures in walls, repair of cancelería, treatment of the cracks, hand in hand with the Engineering Institute of the UNAM and the Institute for the Safety of Constructions”, he added.

Maldonado Meza explained that 143 families from the Molino 25 Housing Unit, who left their homes while the rehabilitation was being carried out, were supported with 27 million pesos granted through the Income Support Program. In addition to benefiting from the forgiveness of water and property taxes, as well as the installation of work groups with INVI and Notaries for San Lorenzo 35, and with INFONAVIT and Notaries in Molino 25, with the aim of regularizing the property.

The commissioner for the Reconstruction of Mexico City pointed out that 3,480 rehabilitated and reconstructed houses have been delivered to the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, while in the entire capital there are 11,000 rehabilitated and reconstructed houses.

“Today, we have 6,224 houses and apartments under construction and we still have 5,000 to start, less than 25 percent of all damaged homes. And, on instructions from the Head of Government, this year we are going to deliver all the houses rehabilitated and rebuilt their families”, he assured.

The neighbor and administrator of Block C of the Molino 25 Housing Unit, Ernestina Pacheco Beltrán, thanked the Government of the capital and the Government of Mexico for having listened to them and subsequently taken them into account to rebuild their homes.

“Thank you very much doctor for giving us today and for believing, for trusting, for knowing that your entire team is doing the right thing, from the monitor who visited us daily to the people who received the writings and all the managers from all areas, thank you Really thank you very much because they return us to our safe home and that is priceless, “he said.

The mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada Molina; the representatives of the Housing Units, Angelina Calderón Hernández and Alberto Alfaro Gudiño; the engineer responsible for the rehabilitation works, José Nolasco Morales, as well as the inhabitants of the units.