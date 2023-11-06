The scale and entertainment of the expositions of the exhibition-forum “Russia” in Moscow are surprising, visitors told Izvestia on November 6.

Visitors to the “Russia” exhibition at VDNH were completely delighted with the ideas of the site’s organizers.

“In general, I like it all. Everything was built monumentally. I am glad that VDNKh is being restored, as it was planned under Stalin. This should be, the whole country should be represented here <...> From Kamchatka to Kaliningrad, from Crimea to Murmansk,” said Yuri Ivanenko, who came to the exhibition.

According to Alexander, Kamchatka and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug were especially impressive. According to visitor Daria, it’s great that so many regions have gathered in one place.

The exhibition also featured an exposition of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). First of all, the guide showed the “turning point” in history, when citizens unanimously “return to their homeland.” Afterwards, the girl showed a fragment of the “real” when Donbass “returned to its native harbor.”

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened at VDNKh on November 4, National Unity Day, and will last until April 12, 2024. It involves 70 VDNKh pavilions, which will host 500 excursions daily in each of the 89 regions of the country. The entrance is free.