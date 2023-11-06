He entered the INPS headquarters in via Umberto Quintavalle in Rome, doused himself with flammable liquid and threatened to set himself on fire. The man, aged around 60, was stopped by the Carabinieri of the Radiomobile Unit, by the 118 and by the Fire Brigade.

Once made safe, the man was taken into the ambulance where he had a conversation with the Carabinieri negotiator of the Rome Investigation Unit, waiting to be taken to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.

He wanted to solve a problem for his pension but the office was “not competent”

from what we learned, he thought he would resolve a problem relating to his pension in that office which, however, did not have territorial jurisdiction. Therefore, the response to go elsewhere sparked the protest.



