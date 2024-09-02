Visions of Mana is a title full of anticipation, marking the return of the main Mana saga after a long hiatus of over 15 years. With its release, the game promises to bring players back to the enchanted world full of adventures that have characterized the series since its inception. The story of Visions of Mana immerses us once again in the beating heart of the universe, the Mana Tree, the mystical entity that guarantees the balance and prosperity of the world. Hienna, the Soul of Fire, and her faithful protector Val, find themselves involved in an epic journey to safeguard the chosen Souls, destined to nourish the Tree.

Despite the deep themes touched upon by the plot, the narrative follows a path that is all too predictable, and the dialogues, often superficial and caricatural, fail to emotionally involve the player. The general impression is that of a story that could have been developed with greater depth and originality, especially considering that it is a new chapter in the main saga. Furthermore, the game has not only not been dubbed in Italian, but there is not even a translation of the texts, all in English.

Visions of Mana’s action RPG battle system is one of the game’s strengths. Fluid, responsive, and action-packed, it allows the player to unleash devastating combos by combining normal and heavy attacks with elemental and special abilities. Adding new characters to the party unlocks a wide range of elemental powers, offering a great deal of tactical and strategic variety. Battles are fast-paced and spectacular, with stunning visuals that make every fight a feast for the eyes.

The exploration of the world of Visions of Mana is functional, but lacks depth and originality. The main activities are limited to unlocking new paths using the elemental abilities acquired during the journey, and the secondary missions, repetitive and unrewarding, do not encourage the player to deviate from the main path. Visions of Mana is a game that will appeal primarily to fans of the series, offering a pleasant experience but not without flaws.

From a technical standpoint, the game has a pleasant aesthetic, with colorful and detailed graphics that recall the classic style of the series. The character models are well made, and the environments, despite not being particularly large, offer a good variety of scenarios. However, the game does not exploit the power of modern consoles, and some textures and animations appear a bit dated. The sound department, on the other hand, stands out for an engaging and evocative soundtrack, which accompanies the player during the adventure with catchy melodies and suggestive atmospheres.

