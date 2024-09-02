Recently, ports of resident Evil for mobile devices have changed and now require an internet connection to play, which is causing players to prefer not to download the update or even request a refund for their purchases.

The ports of resident Evil for mobile devices were modified by Capcom under the following argument: “Due to changes in the startup process, an Internet connection is now required when launching this application.”.

We still don’t know why they need the player to be connected to the internet, hopefully thanks to this controversy they will inform us of the reason in the next few days. However, it is most likely that it is to be able to collect the user’s browsing data.

Many players are seeking a refund, however, we see this as impossible, since the mobile ports were a sales failure, at least on iOS. Resident Evil 7 2 thousand copies were sold.

It is certainly quite terrible that this situation is happening, since the beauty of having a mobile version is that you can take it everywhere thanks to its portability, something that can no longer happen so easily, since now you have to be connected to the Internet.

Resident Evil mobile ports: What devices are they on and what are their prices?

At the moment, the ports of Resident Evil for mobile are only available on iOSThey can only be purchased for iPhones from 15 onwards, in the case of iPads on devices with iPad 17.0 or later and finally for Macbooks only on high-end and latest generation computers.

Contrary to what it seems at first glance, these Mobile ports are not freesince within the application you can buy the base game and the DLC’s.

The prices of each video game in the App Store are as follows:

Resident Evil 4: $1,500 MXN

Resident Evil 7: $400 MXN

Resident Evil Village: $880 MXN

