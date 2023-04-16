The list of deals between Sassuolo and Juventus is long, at least as long as the new potential synergies that could be created in the near future. These are two clubs that are different in size but quite similar in mentality, representing two particularly solid and structured properties on a corporate level. The neroverde club is among the few who have understood the importance of making a large investment in the stadium and sports centre, drawing inspiration from what was already being done in Turin. And so the market axis between the companies was based on a very strong direct relationship, consolidated by numerous comparisons.