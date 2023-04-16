The Sun: Prince Harry spoke to his father, King Charles III, and decided to attend the coronation

Prince Harry spoke heart to heart with his father, King Charles III of Great Britain, before deciding to attend his coronation. The newspaper writes about it The Sun.

According to sources, the father and son talked, and at the moment both sides have a “willingness and desire to make peace.” It is noted that the event will be the first time that Prince Harry will be reunited with his family since his memoir “Spare” “shook the royal family.”

Earlier it was reported that Charles III decided to use his upcoming coronation to reconcile members of the royal family. Before that, it was reported that Prince Harry would come to the coronation of his father without Meghan Markle and children. This will happen because the day of the ceremony, May 6, is the fourth birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Prince Archie.

Charles III became King of Great Britain after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. The current monarch has been waiting for the opportunity to ascend the throne for almost 70 years – longer than any other heirs in the history of the country.

The official coronation ceremony of the new ruler of Great Britain will take place on May 6, 2023.