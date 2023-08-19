Visibilia triples its value on the Stock Exchange, the boom of the title remains a mystery

The suicide of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino make the history of the companies belonging to the “galaxy Santanchè”. Succeeded the Minister of Tourism in October 2022 in control of Visibilia Publisherat his death even the most pundits expected the title to suffer a severe blow on the Stock Exchange.

READ ALSO: Visibilia, uphill rescue plan. The future hangs by a thread

What happened, however, is the exact opposite. After the first day of trading, Monday 7 August, after the news of the suicide of Ruffinus (occurred on the night between the previous Saturday and Sunday), in which Visibilia had collapsed, here comes the unexpected. As he writes Milan Finance, already Tuesday 8 August the resurrection, with vigorous trading on the title and a prodigious rise. In just four trading sessions, Visibilia literally took off, going from 0.38 cents to 0.75 cents.

Visibilia, in just a few sessions, almost half of the float changed hands

And this exploit continued also this week with the share now rising above the 1.3 euro threshold in the session of Friday 18 August. The rise (+250% approximately) more than tripled the market value of Visibilia Publisher. A rather strange phenomenon, this, since without more Ruffinuswhich had taken up to 46% of the shares, little hopes were foreseen of keeping alive a company in a rather precarious economic situation amidst losses and debts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

