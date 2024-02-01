Brent Hanson is a former vice consul who worked at the United States Embassy In Panama. In the middle of a series of videos he mentioned details of his profession through TikTok.

He also gave some advice and cleared up doubts that people may have when applying for their visa.

One of the key details Hanson mentions is how a consul tries to understand applicants' situations regarding travel intent, financial situation and travel history.

He emphasizes that it is not a matter of time. and that when people have clear answers in 10 seconds they can provide the information necessary for the officer to make a decision.

On the other hand, in the case of the non-immigrant visa, he stated that it is important that going to the application interview without evidence of your return can be a reason for rejection.

You should even take into account that the list of documents and supports must be very rigorous.so if you don't have them, the probability of your approval is lower.

Alerted about possible errors

One of the situations that are most mentioned as reasons for traveling to the United States has to do with a visit to Disney or the parks that are in Orlando, Florida.

According to Hanson, there is a rumor that this visit is an easy entry into the country; However, the expert said that is not always the case.

The reason is simple, according to the former Embassy official, a trip to Disneyland It is extremely expensive, especially for a family. This being the case, it is not very convincing that on one of the first trips abroad people are going to assume such a high cost.

For Hanson, this is a reason to deny a visa to the United States.

How much does it cost to get a United States visa in Colombia?



From the June 17, 2023 An increase of $25 was made effective in most categories (B1/B2). In the case of visas based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R), the increase was 15 dollars, and for investor visas, 110 dollars were added to the amount. To date there has been no increase nor has another increase been announced for 2024.

With the adjustments made, the rates were as follows:



– Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): 185 dollars (approximately 724,000 Colombian pesos).

– Visa for workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R): 205 dollars (802,000 Colombian pesos, on average).

– Visas for merchants and investors: 315 dollars (1,233,199 Colombian pesos, on average).

