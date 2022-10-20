Virtus shoulder strap in Belgrade. Never in a match, Scariolo’s team is overwhelmed by Obradovic’s Partizan who commands from the first to the last minute, inflicting a very heavy lesson on the Bolognese and winning the first victory after the initial three defeats.

PARTIZAN-VIRTUS 90-62

Segafredo never enters the game, Nunnally and Madar combining for 18 points and 8/9 shooting in the first quarter already directing the game (27-11). Distrustful in attack and slow in defense, Virtus fails to react and falls to -19 at the end of the first half, conceding 51 points (14/19 from two and 6/12 from three against Partizan). Scariolo tries to rotate all his men but does not find the right plays from anyone, Teodosic never turns on, and then the second half becomes just a long ordeal. Not even the area produces anything, Lessort goes up with shots inside the area, the Segafredo goes heavily under even to rebound and then it becomes impossible to hypothesize a comeback. Partizan also touches +31 (78-47) at the start of the last quarter when both coaches have already emptied the benches. Better to reset and turn the page for Virtus, whose balance sheet is now one victory and three defeats on the eve of a new difficult trip to Real Madrid next Thursday.