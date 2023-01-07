Camille Al-Aswad opened the scoring with a direct free kick in the 60th minute. Jassim Al-Sheikh added the second goal 13 minutes before the end, with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the left corner of the Emirati goalkeeper.

Sebastian Tigali narrowed the difference to the Emirati “White” with a header in the second minute of stoppage time.

Also in the second group, Kuwait plays against Qatar, which participates in the U-23 team.

Commenting on the result of the match, the coach of the UAE national team, Rodolfo Arwabarina, announced that he took responsibility for the loss against Bahrain.

He pointed out that his team controlled the match during the first 25 minutes, but then retreated, before the level declined a lot in the second half.