He influencers Argentinian, Dante Fiorani, revealed in their social networks an experience of racial discrimination and xenophobia who lived during his trip to South Koreain your account TikTok He left a video explaining what he experienced.

In a video titled “My Experience of Xenophobia in Korea,” Dante shared the awkward incident he had with a local woman while he and his Latina friends They spoke Spanish on public transportation.

In the recording, Dante recounted that he was on a bus with his Peruvian and Mexican friends, and they began to converse in their native language naturally. However, a korean resident he approached them and He asked them to stop speaking in Spanish.

Outraged, Dante decided to defend himself, arguing that there were other people in the vehicle speaking English and Korean. The woman explained that those languages ​​did not bother her, but Spanish did.

Faced with this situation, Dante did not remain silent and made it clear to the woman that her behavior was incorrect and that she was being a bad representative of her country.

After narrating the entire incident, the influencer highlighted that this had been his first experience of discrimination in the Asian country and that all Koreans should not be generalized or crucified for the act of one person, since most of them had been kind and hospitable.

Dante’s post went viral in a matter of minutes, accumulating more than 819,000 views, 139,000 likes, and hundreds of comments with diverse opinions on the subject.

The story sparked an online debate about the discrimination and xenophobiaand many users expressed their solidarity with Dante and repudiated the behavior of the Korean woman.

The incident experienced by Dante Fiorani in South Korea and recounted from his own voice revealed that in that country there are still discriminatory and xenophobic attitudes that despite the passage of time and education persist in today’s society

He influencers Argentine stressed the importance of not to generalize and reminded that most people in Korea were friendly and welcoming during their stay in the country.

The viralization of Dante’s video has contributed to making this problem visible and raising awareness about it. the importance of eradicating discrimination in all its forms, helping to promote empathy and mutual understanding, with the hope of moving towards a more inclusive and respectful society, where all people can live together in harmony, regardless of their origin or language.

