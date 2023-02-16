Alejandro Villalvazo, journalist and host of TV Azteca, caused controversy after leading a strong debate alongside his fellow forum members, Chrisitian Lara and Mónica Castañeda, about the labor reform initiative, which seeks to grant the “menstrual leave” for women and menstruating people.

The congress of the Mexico City approved a proposal for an initiative that seeks to guarantee work permits for menstruating women or people who present complications during their menstrual period, such as dysmenorrhea, cramps or extreme pain that make it incapacitating to work.

Alejandro Villalvazo considered that women cannot miss work due to menstrual issuesunless it is dictated by a gynecologist.

In front of his colleagues from the news program ‘Hechos Meridiano’, Christian Lara and Mónica Castañeda, the journalist expressed that he is pleased that menstruating women and people can be absent from their work, as long as they verify that they have “very strong colic”.

It was through social networks that this controversial debate began to go viral. And it is that after the news of said initiative was made known, Alejandro Villalvazo he was immediately upset and brought up his disagreement with this proposal.

What does the bill say?

It should be noted that the bill establishes that paid leave for menstruating people will be valid as long as the shocking or disabling dysmenorrhea is diagnosed by a doctor from a public institution, either IMSS, ISSSTE o Local Health System, accredit and certify it.

However, the hosts explained to Villalvazo during the program that there is no study that proves whether or not there is strong colic and that not all women have access to a gynecologist so that they can corroborate their conditions that occur during menstruation.

In a video broadcast through Twitter, you can see that Villalvazo questioned her colleagues about their criteria before this, behind the camera.

“I am surprised by the attitude of you, women, co-workers… It surprises me a lot… It is that they want nothing,” Alejandro told the communicators.

This is the video of the discussion:

Christian Lara stressed that Not even the IMSS will be able to carry out this studybecause there is no such or medicines.

On the other hand, Mónica Castañeda stressed that appointments for any review take time to occur, so it would be almost impossible for it to be attended to in full colic.

Faced with these arguments, Villalvazo ruled that ultimately the one who should determine it are the medical stays: “So you don’t have your 3 days, the issue is for those who suffer from pain,” he said.

The controversial debate immediately went viral on social networks and Internet users did not wait to criticize the driver.

“You don’t have a uterus, shut up”; “the colic expert”; “If you have never felt colic, shut up”; “Women now instead of going to a gynecologist consult the stupid fool Alejandro Villalvazo,” she reads among the reactions.

After being a trend on social networks, Villalvazo contradicted himself and launched a TikTok opening debate on what Internet users in networks think of the new initiative “menstrual leave”.

The bill promoted by the Morenista deputy Nazario Norberto Sánchez, focuses on reforming and adding various provisions to the Federal Labor Law and the Federal Law of State Service Workers in terms of work permits for people medically diagnosed with shocking dysmenorrhea or disabling