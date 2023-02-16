A protest that – according to rumors – will last 24 hours and will affect metro buses, trains and trams in various Italian cities

In these hours, the Basic Union of Unions (USB) confirmed the transport staff strike called for tomorrow, Friday 17 February. A protest that – according to rumors – will last 24 hours and will concern metro buses, trains and trams in various Italian cities.

the reasons for the strike — The Unione Sindacale di Base affirmed that the strike was born in protest against the working conditions at all times most precarious in the transport sector. Precariousness that is first of all caused by the cut in public spending foreseen by the various governments. Furthermore, as happened for some of the last strikes – above all in the city of Milan – the second, but no less important, reason is linked to the scarce safety conditions of workers during the service See also Empoli - Salernitana: live live Serie A Calcio 14/05/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

in Milan — According to what has been learned, in Milan there may be cancellations or delays in the circulation of buses and trams managed by ATMthe Milanese transport company, at varying times from 8:45 to 15 and from 18 at the end of the service. At the moment, Trenord employees have not formalized their presence, so the strike should only concern the lines managed by Northern Railways (Milan Cadorna – Canzo/Asso, Como Lago, Novara Nord, Varese/Laveno Nord, the Brescia/Iseo – Edolo line, the suburban lines S2, S3 and S4) and not those of the Italian railway network. With respect to these, however, the company warns against the possibility that there may still be delays or cancellations in mixed management lines such as the S1 Saronno – Milan Passante – Lodi, S9 Saronno – Seregno – Milan – Albairate, S13 Milano Bovisa – Pavia. The strike could also affect airport train connections Malpensa Expresseven if replacement buses are planned for this. See also Juventus beaten by PSG, but the bianconeri go to the Europa League

in rome — In the capital, the staff Atacthe Local Public Transport company, could join the strike, alongside the Roman public transport company, and the private bus company Rome LPT. Even then, though, there are guaranteed ranges that go from 5 to 8:30 and then from 17 to 20: for the rest there could be variations, delays or cancellations.

in Turin — Several disruptions are also foreseen for Turin, where two strikes are planned LPT. Metro technical staff will protest for 4 hours, from 12 to 16, while the strike proclaimed by the Usb union will last 24 hours. Here too, however, some guarantee bands are foreseen for the urban and suburban service, which they start at 6 and finish at 9 and from 12 to 15. The strike will also affect Alexandriawhere Amag staff strike for 4 hours: from 8.30 to 12.30.

Naples — The public transport strike will also affect Naples, where the staff of the Anm and Eav companies will go on strike from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday. In addition, EAV personnel from the motor transport division protested for 4 hours, from 9 to 13. See also Cerruti, the lady of medals. "Six silvers, two bronzes. Gold? It will come ..."

Emilia Romagna and Bologna — In Emilia Romagna, the strike concerns the traveling staff of the Tper bus and trolleybus services Bologna and Ferrara. Here too the 24-hour strike will take place, in compliance with the guarantee bands, from 8.30 to 16.30 and from 19.30 at the end of the service. On the airport side, the strike also affects staff dedicated to “Marconi Express”, whose service may not be guaranteed throughout the day,