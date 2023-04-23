Visitors from Xochimilco lead a fight between trajineras, At around 3 in the afternoon in one of the trajineras, when a group of men began to argue heatedly with a couple of drivers, the discussion escalated to the point of beatings.

They joined the fight more trajineras, being involved a group of up to 20 people who in videos circulated on the internet, it was between men and women alike, violence that caused several crew members of the trajinera to fall into the water.

Videos shared on social networks, men and women are observed trying to separate the fighters, but the violence it spread rapidly to other nearby trajineras, there is no official information on the injured people.

Visitors to the venue who witnessed the fight tried to intervene and stop violencebut others simply recorded the situation with their cell phones, local authorities tried to approach promptly to determine the cause of the fight.

The Secretary of Citizen Security and elements of the National Guard, seeks to guarantee the safety of visitors and prevent violence in the trajineras, for this reason he stressed that acts such as those that occurred will be sanctioned since it permeates the risk and safety of visitors.

As it is a highly visited area by both national tourists as internationaland it is an important place for the local economy, the authorities and workers of the place are the ones who have to maintain security and peace in the tourist places of the city.