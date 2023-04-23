The sprint for second place in group B, behind already promoted Reggiana (2-2 against Mapei against Imolese), saw Cesena smile: Mimmo Toscano’s team – despite Corazza’s expulsion – moved on to Alessandria ( 1-0, goal by Chiarello’s ex) and defends the advantage gained in the direct clashes against Entella. For the Ligurians – who remain third – it is not enough to overtake to win 2-1 in Siena with goals from Faggioli and Tomaselli (Meli shortens uselessly). Despite the defeat on the field of Vis Pesaro (1-0, Aucelli), Carrara defends fourth place because Pontedera and Gubbio are holding each other back (1-1, back and forth between Arena and Guidi). The other positions on the playoff grid also didn’t change, ending with Rimini tenth. In the playouts, the pairings Imolese-Vis Pesaro and San Donato Tavarnelle-Alessandria (direct safety for Olbia, Fiorenzuola and Torres at 41 points).