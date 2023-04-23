For the Ligurians it is not enough to win in Siena: in the playoffs from the first round of the national stage. Group C is now on the field. Group B playoff first round: Gubbio-Rimini, Pontedera-Siena and Ancona-Lucchese
The sprint for second place in group B, behind already promoted Reggiana (2-2 against Mapei against Imolese), saw Cesena smile: Mimmo Toscano’s team – despite Corazza’s expulsion – moved on to Alessandria ( 1-0, goal by Chiarello’s ex) and defends the advantage gained in the direct clashes against Entella. For the Ligurians – who remain third – it is not enough to overtake to win 2-1 in Siena with goals from Faggioli and Tomaselli (Meli shortens uselessly). Despite the defeat on the field of Vis Pesaro (1-0, Aucelli), Carrara defends fourth place because Pontedera and Gubbio are holding each other back (1-1, back and forth between Arena and Guidi). The other positions on the playoff grid also didn’t change, ending with Rimini tenth. In the playouts, the pairings Imolese-Vis Pesaro and San Donato Tavarnelle-Alessandria (direct safety for Olbia, Fiorenzuola and Torres at 41 points).
Playoff-playout Group B
—
First round (April 30) 5th-10th Gubbio-Rimini; 6th-9th Pontedera-Siena; 7th-8th Ancona-Lucchese.
Second round (May 3) The Carrara team enters
First round of the national stage (May 7-11) Entella enters
Second round of the national phase (May 16-20) Cesena enters
Playouts (6-13) Imolese-Vis Pesaro, San Donato Tavarnelle-Alessandria.
Demoted Montevarchi
April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 17:24)
