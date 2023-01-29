Animals do not cease to amaze us and in social media images circulate and even videos of different species making occurrences, such is the case of a black bear who discovered a camera trap near the city of Boulderingin ColoradoUSA and took nearly 400 selfies with her.

According to reports from local authorities, the photo session was recorded at the end of 2022, after in the summer of that same year, the Boulder Mountain Parks Department installed nine motion detection cameras near the city.

Will Keeley, an ecologist specializing in wild Faunareported that the objective is to capture images and videos of the animals in their natural habitat to learn more about their behavior, mark the areas where they usually attend and thus minimize human presence and intervention.

The cameras used in this type of study are triggered when an animal stands in front of them and most of the time the animals do not detect them, however, this bear detected the device and decided to pose for a long time, which resulted in 400 photos in different positions.

There is no doubt that this specimen is very glamorous and did not hesitate to put itself in front of the lens to be part of the thousands of photos of animals that circulate and have gone viral on social networks.