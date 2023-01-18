Piacenza, 17 year old attacked on her way home: saved by her father who was on the phone with her

An attack foiled thanks to the intervention of the father. In Piacenza, a 17-year-old girl was subjected to an attempt to be sexually assaulted on her way home, but was saved by her father who had remained on the phone with her during the journey.

The fact dates back to the night between Thursday and last Friday, when the 17-year-old was attacked by a man who was following her as she returned from the centre. He reached her a few meters from her house, covering her mouth with one hand and ordering her not to make any noise. She still managed to scream, alerting her father, who had been on the phone with her as he returned from going out with her friends. He then looked out the window and put the attacker to flight, before calling 112.

Upon their arrival, the carabinieri did not find the molester, who had already lost track of him. According to the girl’s description, it would be a man older than her, with a dark complexion. To try to identify him, the investigators, who have opened an investigation into sexual violence, have collected the images of the surveillance cameras.