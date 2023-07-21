A group of thieves assaulted the home in the French capital on the night of Thursday to Friday of the Italian goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was attacked with his partner.

The Actu17 event information site revealed that the criminals forced the door of the house, which is located in the VIII district, one of the most exclusive areas of the city, They attacked the two members of the couple and fled with loot initially estimated at around 500,000 euros.

The criminals tied up Donnarumma and her partner and held them captive. Later, they took refuge in a hotel near their home, where the employees notified the police.

The 24-year-old Italy international and his partner were then taken to a hospital for examination. According to Actu17, the thieves also previously tied up the building’s doorman to commit the robbery.

Donnarumma had returned to PSG practice this Monday, along with Kylian Mbappé, captain Marquinhos, his compatriots Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti, the Portuguese Danilo Pereira, Vitinha and Renato Sanchez, the Spanish Fabián Ruiz and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.

They all passed the physical tests that day, first in a clinic and then in the new Campus PSG training center, on the Parisian outskirts.For now, Donnarumma’s idea, despite what happened, is to travel with PSG on a tour that the club will carry out in Japan and South Korea. The move is scheduled for this Saturday.

The history of assaults on PSG players

Donnarumma joins a list of PSG players who have been robbed in recent years. Similar situations were also experienced by Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Ángel Di María, Dani Alves, Éric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

The attackers of the Italian goalkeeper are still free. But in some of the earlier cases there were convictions. For example, two men who robbed Marquinhos’ house in March 2021 were sentenced to prison by the Versailles Criminal Court.

In defense, the second in value is Marquinhos with a price of 65 million euros. See also Millionaires, the champion, to start taking advantage at home Photo: Taken from instagram @marquinhosm5

That same month there was another assault at Di María’s home. The two assailants received sentences of three and four years in prison by the Criminal Court of Nanterre.

SPORTS

With Efe and AFP