ohChristian Meier move to the married row for the second time! The Peruvian actor celebrated his wedding with Andrea Bosio in an intimate ceremony held on July 1, at 3:00 pm, at Vista Valley Country Club, in San Diego County, California. Recently, the magazine HELLO! Américas published the details and unpublished photos of one of the most anticipated events by the Peruvian press. It turns out that the popular ‘Zorro’ kept this event under lock and key. About this, know the details below.

Where did Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio get married?

The 53-year-old actor Christian Meier and the 26-year-old communicator Andrea Bosio tied the knot in the middle of a rustic landscape where nature prevailed, at Vista Valley Country Club. The architecture surrounding the altar was dominated by 18th century doors and columns imported from Provence, France.

The couple swore eternal love in front of 120 guests, including celebrities from various fields such as ex-soccer player Claudio Pizarro, actress Ana de la Reguera, the actor Juan Pablo Espinosa, as well as their friends and relatives. It should be noted that the singer Ricky Martin was unable to attend as he was on tour.

Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio got married in San Diego, California. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

Who led Andrea Bosio to the altar?

As reported by the magazine HELLO! Americas, the bride, Andrea Bosio, entered the altar hand in hand with her father, José Antonio Bosio Mazzarri, and with the musical background of the song ‘Ca n’t help falling in love’ in the version by Hailey Reinhart. For his part, the actor was accompanied by his mother, Gladys Zender, the first Latina to win Miss Universe in 1957.

Both the mother of the bride and Meier’s children (Stefano, Taira and Gia) dedicated emotional words to the couple. “I love you every day and every day I just want it to dawn to love you one more time.” said the actor after sealing their union with the rings, the vows and the long-awaited kiss.

Andrea Bosio, Christian Meier and the couple’s family. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

The Peruvian artist thanked the guests for participating in the special moment. “Definitely, the most emotional were the messages and testimonials from Andrea’s mother, as well as those of my three children. Special mention deserves the affection received from the guests, who traveled from so far to be with us on such a special day. That maybe has been the highlight,” he told HELLO! Americas.

Who designed Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio’s wedding rings?

To the surprise of many, Christian Meier was commissioned to design the wedding rings. These are made of white gold and each one is engraved with the name of the other, the date of the marriage and a hidden message: WUKUK (“When u know u know”).

On the other hand, Andrea Bosio’s dress was in charge of the Australian designer Miss Scarlett, who opted for long sleeves, gloves, off-shoulders and a long train. Her chosen style was minimalist and timeless, so she shines more with her makeup, hairstyle and jewelry.

Andrea Bosio wears a dress by Australian designer Miss Scarlett. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

“I tried several dresses and the last one was the chosen one. I fell in love from the moment I put it on because not only did it have everything I was looking for and some precious details, but I also felt that it had been made for me, but something was missing to make it 100% my style, so I decided to add the sleeves and the result was simply perfect”, Bosio revealed to the aforementioned medium.

Andrea Bosio wedding dress. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

How did Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio meet?

Christian Meier was questioned about the age difference he maintains with his now wife, in addition to the time it takes to get to the altar; However, the actor is determined and is now encouraged to tell details of how he started his love story with Andrea Bosio.

“It’s as simple as cliché: he sat at my table with a group of people I knew. Ever since I saw her, I found her fascinating, intelligent and funny. When the night was over, I asked her for her phone number, and the next day I asked her out ”, said.

Andrea Bosio and Christian Meier break the wedding cake. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

For her part, Christian Meier’s wife told how it is to work together. “We are a team personally and professionally. We support each other and learn from each other because we know that this is the key to continue growing together. Several months ago, I joined his company, Oliverdog Entertainment, to lead the marketing campaigns for Christian’s musical releases, as well as negotiations and contracts for his audiovisual productions and commercial agreements. Having the opportunity to work on what I like and hand in hand with Christian is really a privilege, since it also allows us to spend a lot of time together”, revealed to the magazine Hello! Americas.

What prompted Christian Meier to remarry?

Christian Meier married Marisol Aguirre for the first time in 1995 and, as a result of their love, they had three children. Following their split, little was known about the actor’s romantic life until now. Currently, the Peruvian musician reveals why he decided to take this step again after more than a decade.

“So many years dedicated to my profession and the education of my children have made these two things a priority in my life, always leaving aside my commitment with that part that would allow me to have a sentimental relationship,” Meier said.

Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio seal their love with a kiss. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro

Likewise, he said that he considered that it was time to give himself this opportunity again when he saw that his firstborn had already grown. “Seeing myself consecrated in the professional field, while my children were becoming independent, organically opened up the possibilities of falling in love again with the conviction of giving myself totally and assuming a permanent commitment. Andrea arrived at the perfect time and brought with her everything I ever wanted in a partner.” ended.

