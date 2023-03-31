What are you waiting for? What happened last Wednesday night in the tourist area of ​​Mazatlán could already be seen coming. As is known, one person was attacked with bullets. In the violent attack, three foreign tourists were injured. The restaurant where the attack took place was full at the time. Most of the diners were foreigners. But nothing, absolutely nothing intimidated the gunman, for the simple reason that we live in a Mexico where everything is impunity. “Rare” vehicles have been circulating in Mazatlán for a long time. With intense polarization. At excessive speed. They do not respect traffic signals when passing red lights. And no one, absolutely no authority has done anything to at least discourage that attitude and presence.

In Mazatlán, reported and unreported disappearances or “levantones” due to fear continue to occur with astonishing regularity. In the events of Wednesday night, there are dozens of witnesses. Some agree that it was a single shooter who walked in and ran away. Surveillance cameras operate in the area. And what good are they? The injured businessman did not die, but he is in serious condition, although stable. The three injured, two men and a woman of Canadian origin, were treated and are out of danger. But imagine the impression of them.

And that of the dozens of people who were in that place. Pure negative publicity. And that they do not come to blame the media that only fulfill their responsibility to inform. Where is the authority? Do they expect a greater tragedy? On the eve of Easter and when today the “signal” is given to start the surveillance operation on the occasion of this celebration, what are you waiting for to act?

But what a need to push the Sinaloa Superior Audit Office into the political confrontation that is being waged between the State and the UAS. The head of the ASE, Emma Guadalupe Félix, sent her auditors to the UAS. Logical, they did not provide them with access or information. She announced that they will have to prepare an act, since even a public notary intervened. So that? They do not understand what they can unleash. But in the end.

Pemex investigators uncovered three clandestine gasoline outlets in Mazatlán in less than six hours. Only Pemex officials were not aware of the open secret of the “huachicoleo” that has been in Mazatlán for months. Surely protected by some authority, the milking of the pipes has reached such an extreme that the sale of “huachicoleada” gasoline is truly a scandal. If Pemex officials keep scratching you, they’ll find more milking. But those involved will continue in impunity.

All the paths of irresponsibility that led to the death of 39 undocumented immigrants in Ciudad Juárez lead to the State. Today, those responsible, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Director of Migration, Francisco Garduño, continue to hold their posts. They blame eight workers for the fire. The rope breaks at its thinnest. It was, and is, a state crime. The outrage is widespread.

