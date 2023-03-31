Pope Francis is due to leave the hospital this Saturday (1), after having undergone a series of controls this Friday due to bronchitis, which is why he had to be hospitalized on Wednesday, announced the spokesman for the Holy Se, Matteo Bruni.

“His Holiness’s return to Casa Santa Marta (his residence) is scheduled for tomorrow, thanks to the results of the last tests carried out this morning”, said Bruni.

A further update given by medical staff on Thursday night revealed that the pontiff had been diagnosed with bronchitis, the Associated Press reported. According to the agency, the statement from the doctors states that “the infection ‘required the administration of intravenous antibiotics which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health'”.

The pope spent “well” this Thursday afternoon in the apartment for the exclusive use of the pontiffs at the Gemelli Hospital, with “a normal clinical evolution”. And he had pizza dinner with the employees who serve him these days, explained Bruni in a brief statement. Doctors, nurses, assistants and security personnel from the Vatican Gendarmerie were with the pope.

Earlier today, after his second night in the hospital, and in the same way as the day before, Francisco had breakfast, read some newspapers and continued his work at the hospital.

Holy Week Celebrations

Pope Francis, 86, intends to attend Holy Week events even if he does not celebrate them. The Holy See has not yet specified these plans, but the press guarantees that he will not celebrate Masses, such as Palm Sunday or Resurrection Sunday, being replaced by cardinals at the altar. This situation has not happened since 2005, when John Paul II, a few months before his death, was unable to officiate at the Easter liturgical acts.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, assured the press that Francis will “preside over” the Easter rites, which will be officiated by several cardinals. For example, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri will be in charge of the Palm Sunday mass, on April 2, to officially open the Holy Week celebrations, although Francis must be present, in case his state of health does not change. On the other hand, according to the press, the pontiff will give the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and will read his traditional and expected message in St. Peter’s Basilica, on Easter Sunday.