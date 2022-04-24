Mexico.- The emecist senator veronica delgadillo asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to decree the warning of gender violence against women throughout the national territory, due to the increase in murders, abuses and disappearances of this group of society.

After the discovery of the lifeless body of the young Debanhi Susana Escobarwhich was found inside a well in the vicinity of the Nueva Castilla Motel, in Escobedo, New Lionthe senator from Movimiento Ciudadano urged the implementation of a national emerging strategy to avoid this type of case in the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, Delgadillo emphasized that the aggressions of all kinds experienced by women in the national territory are not limited to a single federal entitybut to all of Mexico.

“The violence that girls and women experience is not exclusive to one state, it is throughout Mexico. That is why an emerging national strategy is urgently needed. We cannot allow more girls and women to disappear and be murdered,” she said.

In this framework, the legislator of the Upper House of the Congress of the Union requested the head of the Federal Executive Power to decree a national gender alert so that all the State Secretariats that address the issue of can advocate resolving the wave of violence against women that has been presented in recent times.

“President @lopezobrador_, decree a gender alert at the national level to address this situation with ALL the secretaries of state focused on this,” he wrote on his official Twitter account. Twitter.

Likewise, the emecista emphasized that the actions to stop crimes against women are not only the responsibility of the Federal Executive, but also the Judicial and Legislativefor which he announced that next week he will present an initiative on the subject before the Senate.

Debanhi’s case has unleashed a wave of criticism and outrage against the Mexican authorities. Thousands of women, as part of the last farewell to the 18-year-old girl, took to the streets to march to demonstrate against the attacks that are committed daily against them in Mexico.