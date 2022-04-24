In the ancient gesture of those who remove the shadow from the ground and raise themselves in the air, the beauty of football is preserved as an act of faith. The overhead kick is the most spectacular there is, because whoever does it is moved by a spark of special courage. The first to try them was a Basque, a certain Ramon Unzaga. He played in Chile in the 1920s – for this reason the overhead kick is known as the “Chilena” in South America – in the 1920s and the first to copy him was the Chilean David Arellano, who also showed off in Europe, when his team – the Colo Colo – played a tour in Spain.