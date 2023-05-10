Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs Manchester City, video

The real Madrid he was the winner at halftime against al Manchester City (1-0) thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Vinícus Junior.

(You may be interested: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: Follow the Champions League match)

In the 36th minute, the Brazilian took a powerful shot from the edge of the area, which culminated a quick exit from behind the white team that the Frenchman started.

great goal

Ladies and gentlemen, with you, Vinicius Junior. A sneeze is enough for Real Madrid to make a tornado. The GREAT GOAL to establish the partial 1-0 vs. Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.pic.twitter.com/n6bVnAuMrK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 9, 2023

City achieved the partial tie with a powerful shot from outside the area by Kevin De Bruyne, at minute 68.

SPORTS

More sports news