Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs Manchester City, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.
Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.
They met in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The real Madrid he was the winner at halftime against al Manchester City (1-0) thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Vinícus Junior.
(You may be interested: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: Follow the Champions League match)
In the 36th minute, the Brazilian took a powerful shot from the edge of the area, which culminated a quick exit from behind the white team that the Frenchman started.
great goal
Ladies and gentlemen, with you, Vinicius Junior. A sneeze is enough for Real Madrid to make a tornado. The GREAT GOAL to establish the partial 1-0 vs. Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.pic.twitter.com/n6bVnAuMrK
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 9, 2023
City achieved the partial tie with a powerful shot from outside the area by Kevin De Bruyne, at minute 68.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Vinicius #scored #gem #goal #Real #Madrid #Manchester #City #video
Leave a Reply