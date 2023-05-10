Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs Manchester City, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs Manchester City, video


real Madrid

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

They met in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The real Madrid he was the winner at halftime against al Manchester City (1-0) thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Vinícus Junior.

In the 36th minute, the Brazilian took a powerful shot from the edge of the area, which culminated a quick exit from behind the white team that the Frenchman started.

great goal

City achieved the partial tie with a powerful shot from outside the area by Kevin De Bruyne, at minute 68.

