Private Divisiona subsidiary of Take-Two, has announced a partnership with Game Freaksthe studio behind the Pokémon series, to publish an action adventure game based on a brand new IP, codenamed Project Bloom.

For the moment the game is still in the initial stages of development, so much so that according to the official press release it should come out during the course of 2026. The details for the moment stop here, but on the other hand, a concept art has been published that you can admire at the head of the news, which immortalizes what appears to be a samurai in a forest. Certainly too little to be able to get an idea about Project Bloom, so we just have to wait for new official information in the coming months and years.

“We are excited to create a new IP that is bold and different in tone to our previous work,” said Kota Furushima, director of Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division has been the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their past projects and global experience give us all the confidence to create a new action adventure that we look forward to.” to share more in the future.”

Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two and head of Private Division added: “We are ready to help Game Freak unleash its potential and are honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and experienced team. to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Game Freak really needs no introduction. The studio was founded in 1989 and is best known for the core games of the franchise Pokémon and part of its spin-offs, which have sold over 400 million copies worldwide. What not many know is that over time the studio has also made other games unrelated to their flagship series and also arrived outside the Nintendo platforms. Among these we remember for example Tembo the Badass Elephant, Giga Wrecker and more recently Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a game based on horse racing for mobile, of which you can read our review.