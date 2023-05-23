LaLiga has reported that “it has requested all the images to investigate” the incidents that occurred in Mestalla during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid (1-0) in which the Brazilian Vinicius Junior denounced racist insults by some fans.

“Given the incidents that occurred during the Valencia CF – Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla Stadium, LaLiga reports that it has requested all available images to investigate what happened. Once the investigation is complete, in the event of detecting a hate crime, LaLiga would proceed to take the appropriate legal actions,” the entity said in a statement.

According to the Spanish football association, they have been pursuing these racist attitudes against Vinícius for some time, for which he has filed a complaint nine times in the last 2 seasons against the RFEF Competition Committee, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the Hate Prosecutor’s Office and the Courts”.

The referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee) recorded in the match report that “a spectator” yelled at the Brazilian Vinícius Junior “monkey, monkey” and that for this reason he activated the racism protocol, to make the corresponding announcement over the public address system.

In addition, he pointed out that he activated the object launch protocol after “several objects” fell in the same area in the Real Madrid area.

arrests

It was known that the National Police ofHe detained three young people who were seen in the event in Mestalla, 48 hours after the Valencia Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation.

It was reported that they are all part of the ultra group athletic front and one of them is the son of a civil guard.

Photo: Kai Forsterling. efe

the DT

At the end of the game, the Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, He opined that the match should have been stopped due to the racist insults from the entire stadium, not from a single fan, to Vinícius Jr, and declined to talk about regular football at the subsequent press conference.

“I spoke to him during the game, the atmosphere was very hot, very bad, I asked him if he wanted to continue playing because the atmosphere was racist, it doesn’t seem right to me. I have never thought about removing a player for racism. It’s never happened to me, not like that. The Spanish League has a problem, which is not Vinícus, ”he said after the game.

