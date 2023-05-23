Lollobrigida: “Manzoni patriot, I don’t think Mattarella was referring to me”

“I always listen with deference to the words of the President of the Republic, like those of the Pope. I don’t think they should be interpreted. Otherwise we would risk exploiting them”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, commenting on the words spoken yesterday by Sergio Mattarella.

In a speech for the 150th anniversary of the death of Alessandro Manzoni, the head of state wanted to underline that it is “the person” and not “belonging to an ethnic group” that must be protected, also condemning “harmful conceptions of supremacy based on race”. A stance that follows the controversy over an alleged “ethnic replacement” evoked by Lollobrigida himself and the need to defend an “Italian ethnicity”, always supported by Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law.

“I believe that the President, if he had wanted to refer to me, would have made sure that I knew beforehand”, said the minister in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he said he was convinced that the head of state did not reference to him. “On May 24 I will be at a state dinner at the Quirinale. The president of Angola will also be there: we will talk about the food emergency,” he added.

In another passage of his speech, Mattarella defined as an “excessively schematic caesura” the one that contrasts “the triad of god, country and family” with that of the French revolution “freedom, equality, fraternity”. “I limit myself to saying that ‘god, country and family’ is a Mazzinian motto”, said Lollobrigida, who declined to comment on the President of the Republic’s condemnation of “exasperated nationalism”. “I repeat, I do not comment on the words of the President of the Republic. I can tell you more about Manzoni. There is a passage from a poem by him, March 1821, which I remember by heart,” the minister said. “Italy, for Manzoni, is ‘one of arms, of language, of altars, of memories, of blood and heart’. There was a strong patriotic content in his works ”, he continued and then returned to the controversies of recent weeks. “Do we also want to discuss the protection of identity? But when I dwell on these issues, by now, there’s always an attack. I have never spoken of race but of ethnicity, seen as a grouping that sees a common language ”, he reiterated.