The Brazilian Vinícius is having one of his best weeks. On Tuesday he was awarded The Best award and just one day later he was crowned world champion with Real Madrid after winning the Intercontinental Cup. After this new title, the footballer spoke about the Ballon d’Or, which on October 28 was awarded to Rodri.

Vinícius assured that he lives “very quiet days”, in reference to how he experienced not winning the Ballon d’Or, at the same time that he once again demonstrated his confidence in his game.

“I have always continued to work hard and An award that people didn’t want to vote for me isn’t going to change what I think. and what my colleagues tell me every day. “I’m here to play for them and do my best for the biggest jersey in the world,” he said at a press conference.

The Brazilian also declared that he believes “yes” he is making history at Real Madrid, with 14 titles under his belt. “We are following what history asks for in this club, which is many titles and making history. Not all players can wear this jersey, they don’t have the opportunity to play for the biggest team in the world. We are chosen and we have to enjoy every day,” he declared.

“Happy for today’s game and for yesterday, which was very special and nice because it is an important prize for all the players. Last season I was able to win many titles and now to continue winning with this shirt,” he commented on Telecinco.

“I have to reserve places because the prizes are very special. It is not just mine, it belongs to all the players, the coach who gives me freedom, of the president who has always trusted meof all those who work with us in Valdebebas…”, he added.





“Hopefully I can continue here winning many titles and the best players in the world. It’s a dream come true“, completed Vinícus, who pointed out that the 1-0, in which he dribbled past the Pachuca goalkeeper and served Mbappé’s goal on a plate, made “an easier game” for them.

“Congratulations to the coach, he gives us freedom and makes everything perfect for us”assured the Brazilian when asked about his coach, who this Wednesday, with the Intercontinental, became the coach with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid (15).