According to what was indicated by the well-known insider Tom Hendersonit is not credible that Sony presents one PS5 Pro at the January 2024 CES conference. He believes it is more likely to be presented towards the end of the third quarter of this year, i.e. towards September.

The comment comes from Twitter, where Henderson wrote: “It seems like everyone is convinced that PS5 Pro could be announced at CES. Personally, I'd be surprised if they announced a new console 9-10 months after release if that's the timing that are following.So I'm more inclined to believe a announcement at the end of the third quarter.”

Obviously this is not official information, but more of an official one Henderson's considerationwho we remember, however, is well informed about the Sony world, given that he had anticipated products such as the PS5 Slim and the new official audio headsets.