Vinícius speaks and states that all he wants is to play football, to play for his family, and while he says those words he breaks down, cries, he can't stop doing it, no more sentences come out. He cries because he suffers, because while playing with Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team he unleashes a hatred that he does not understand, it is not the classic hatred towards a rival, it is an exacerbated one. In the stadiums they shout black at him, they shout monkey at him, they despise him, they make gestures at him, they provoke him, he also provokes, he became a controversial player, stalked by racism.

In times when football wants to eradicate racial hatred from the stands, Vinícius became a case apart, the focus of attacks and a symbol of Fifa in its fight against this form of violence in stadiums. This Brazilian footballer, who is only 23 years old and displays inexhaustible talent, lives his life as a footballer under this hostile outbreak. It's not from now. Since 2021, the grievances against the footballer began, where he plays, even outside the stadiums insults against his skin color are heard.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, there have been 18 racist attacks against the Brazilian, reported to prosecutors specializing in hate crimes, and none have yet been convicted. There is a fan who could go to trial, accused of calling Vinícius a “monkey”. The player and the fan appeared in front of a judge and Vinícius said that he will not accept their apology.

“Strategy or actions will never be enough until we eradicate this scourge,” said Spanish league president Javier Tebas. But the hate doesn't stop. In the recent friendly between Spain and Brazil there were new attacks, which coincided with Vinícius crying at a press conference. “I want us to have more equality in the near future with fewer cases of racism. Sometimes I want to concentrate on the game and I can't, it's very difficult to think about that every day. I just want to play football,” said Vinícius, heartbroken, in the middle of crying.

Her tears unleashed new hatred. Paraguayan former goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert exploded. “Bread and circuses, the first one to insult and attack rivals is him. Don't let him be a faggot, football is for men,” he said.

The response was immediate from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. “It makes no sense to comment on the statements of others who are not on the topic and speak for air without knowing.” Didier Drogba, former Ivory Coast striker, said: “Vinícius is going to have to gather courage and continue performing at his best because, for the moment, it is the only way to defend himself.”

Vinícius is accused of being a provocateur, of making fun of rivals and of exalting fans. The truth is that in recent weeks new attacks have been recorded in Spain, not only against him. Marcos Acuña, from Sevilla, received insults from the Getafe fans, “Acuña mono”. There were also attacks on Sevilla coach Quique Sánchez, who was yelled derogatorily at “gypsy”.

Vinícius took advantage of his networks and stated: “We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums straight to jail, a place they deserve.”

Vinícius says, through tears, that he only wants to play and that he is losing his desire, he knows that his main adversary is that racial hatred that rages against him and against football.

