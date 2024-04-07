Gender dysphoria, the report: “Critical issues regarding the drug that interrupts sexual development and the lack of psychiatric support”

The treatment of gender dysphoria, the discomfort due to an inconsistency between gender identity and the sex assigned at birth, at the Careggi hospital in Florence becomes a political case. The inspection commission of the Ministry of Health found “very significant critical elements in the process of taking charge and managing” of patients of developmental age in the Florentine university hospital, “also with regard to the use of pharmacological therapy with triptorelin“.

This is the drug that interrupts the sexual development of adolescents waiting for them to be able to decide on a possible transition to the other gender as adults. The news was announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci himself, responding to the question of the FI senator, Maurizio Gasparri, who released the text. In an audit held on January 23 and 24 among clinical staff and management, the commission received documents on 85 cases of gender dysphoria treated at Careggi in recent years.

In particular among the critical issues identified there would be the absence of psychiatric accompaniment, considered mandatory, in some of Careggi's therapeutic paths. Furthermore, complaints are made about the failure to transmit data to AIFA on the administration of triptorelin and organizational shortcomings for the role of the child neuropsychiatrist in taking charge and managing the patient. Hence the ministry's invitation to the Region to implement “a series of precisely identified corrective actions”.

“In Careggi the rules were not respected”, said Gasparri in a press conference in Florence, “adequate specialized neuropsychiatric care for children was not guaranteed to those who had to take this drug which blocks puberty. The Region made a mistake.” The Tuscan regional councilor of Forza Italia Marco Stella asked for the resignation of the regional councilor for Health, Simone Bezzini: “The real drama is that he always told us that things were going well, that the protocol had been followed”.

A harsh response came from the Democratic Party and the Region for exploitation of the case. “It is disturbing”, commented the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, and councilor Bezzini, “that on such a delicate matter some contents are anticipated, in an electoral campaign manner, in relation to an inspection report which has not yet been delivered to the Tuscany Region. This is a serious institutional flaw. When the report is made available to us, we will investigate the merits and respond to the Ministry of Health with the spirit of loyal collaboration that has always distinguished us.”

For the president of Pro Vita & Famiglia Onlus, Antonio Brandi, “it is disconcerting to think that minors uncertain about their identity may have been sent towards heavy hormonal treatments, potentially harmful to their health, without a prior, adequate psychiatric and psychological investigation into the possible causes of this discomfort”.