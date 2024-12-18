Golden Ball in the final, best player of the tournament, goal and assist. Ninety minutes of Vinicius against Pachuca were enough for Madrid to easily win a new Intercontinental and the Brazilian took center stage in the championship. In six years at Real Madrid, he has won fourteen titles. In this same time, Barcelona has only won four and Atlético one: “It has been a very nice week, very important for me and for all the players who have played with me since I was a child,” said the Brazilian in the press room of the Lusail stadium.

Vinicius came out still dressed in the team’s clothing and with the gold medal hanging around his neck. The local journalists welcomed him with applause, and the Brazilian showed his best smile before highlighting the title won in Doha: «Madrid always wants to be at the top. The trophy we have won today is not just any trophy. “We have been crowned the best club in the world,” reflected the Brazilian. Merit that he also placed on the privilege of being a Real Madrid player: «Not all players can wear this shirt. We are chosen and we have to enjoy every day because it is something unique to be here. A dream that few players can fulfill. Thank you to the club for everything it has done for me, it helps me every day to do great things for this team. I hope we can continue winning titles here for a long time.”

It was the first time that the Brazilian spoke to the media after the whole Ballon d’Or mess. This newspaper asked him how he experienced that controversial award that ended in the hands of Rodri and in a sit-in from Madrid to France Football and UEFA: «I live very peacefully every day since I have been able to give water to my family. I have arrived at Madrid, the best club in the world and I have not lowered my head either, I have always worked. The people who didn’t vote for me are not going to change what I think and what my peers say every day. “I’m here to work for them,” Vinicius said without wanting to fuel the controversy over his absence and that of his club.

It was the Brazilian’s last game in 2024. Sanctioned in the League for five yellow cards, the Brazilian cannot play this Sunday against Sevilla and Ancelotti revealed after the game that he will have two more days off than the rest of his teammates: “Vinicius He returns with us to Madrid, trains on Friday and has been on vacation since Saturday. We will train again on the 30th, because on the 3rd we have to play against Valencia,” Ancelotti said.









The Italian was the other protagonist of the final. Another title, five in 2024 and fifteen in total with the Madrid. Three and a half years ago, a call between José Ángel Sánchez and him, with the aim of talking about possible reinforcements for Everton, ended in a new contract for the Italian with Madrid. A coincidence that is giving a great result: “After all the blows you have given me, today I deserve a round of applause,” joked Carletto, who puts the Décima and Decimocuarta above the rest of the titles: “These fifteen trophies seem something incredible. Of course, it is easier to win here and with these players than in other places. I don’t know where they are going to put the statue, but they will tell me,” he commented with a laugh.

In the case of Florentino, it is his 37th title, four more than Santiago Bernabéu. The president of Madrid He watched the game with Infantino and left Doha happy and with his usual insatiable gaze that points to the future: “Having a good team is the most important thing. It is what I have tried to do all these years and the truth is that we have won many and we have the ambition to continue winning them. And he wants to do it as president, renewing his position in next year’s elections: «All this is the work of many years and many people. The whole world is full of Real Madrid fans, and it is a satisfaction and a responsibility. “I will continue working to give them these joys.”