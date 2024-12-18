Pineapple pizza has always been an inexplicable headache for many people, especially Italians. However, among many other people he seems to enjoy a certain fame. For example, the co-founder of the WordPress website publishing platform, Matt Mullenweg, is a big fan of it, to the point of adding a checkbox that forces users to declare that “pineapple pizza is delicious.” to access your account.

Failure to accept this statement results in an error message prompting users to retry the login procedure. It’s a yes or a yes for Mullenweg’s extravagant delirium.

The matter raised quite a few doubts among users, who have flooded social networks with all kinds of complaints and reports. However, everyone seems to agree on one thing: why force them to love pineapple pizza? The addition of the checkbox apparently comes at a time of legal disputes between WordPress parent company Automattic and web hosting company WP Engine. A fight that has been going on for a while, with Matt Mullenweg at the helm.

The dispute between Automattic and WP Engine

It all started last September, when Mullenweg distanced himself from WP Engine, claiming that the company is exploiting the WordPress name for its own convenience and stating that it “needs a trademark license to continue its business.” As if that were not enough, the co-founder of Automattic declared that WP Engine is “a cancer for the company” because it prevents the use of certain useful functions, How to save revision history. In response, WP Engine sent the company “a cease and desist letter,” urging Mullenweg and his company to avoid “false, harmful, and derogatory statements.”