Trine has a white dress, for the little Frida yellow was chosen – in the same color as her father – plus a very tender hat with the words “cool kids only”. They are the life of Jonas Vingegaard and they are there, just a few meters after the finish line. They are waiting for him, they can’t wait for him to arrive, and how nice it is not to have to use the phone this time to convey the emotion. Trine and Frid are there and Jonas finishes pedaling in their embrace, turning the smile at the end of the time trial into the sweetest of tears. Because yes, this 25-year-old Danish boy from Hillerslev won the Tour de France – today around eight o’clock in the evening the official coronation in Paris, perhaps even in front of the Crown Prince of Denmark Frederick – and in the success in the biggest race of the world it is natural that there is every feeling inside.