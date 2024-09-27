18-year-old Muriel Furrer lost her life during the junior test at the World Championships in Zurich. The damage reported following a fatal crash was too serious

Mourning in the world of cycling. The 18-year-old was the victim of a tragic accident during the junior trial at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. Muriel Furrer.

The very young cyclist had in fact fallen into a forest, hitting her head violently. Unfortunately, emergency transport to hospital was not enough: the 18-year-old was in too critical a condition and never recovered. The death occurred in the early afternoon of today, Friday 27 September.

The dynamics of Muriel Furrer’s accident still appear unclear

Information relating to the dynamics of the accident involving 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer is still rather sparse.

It is known for certain that Furrer was the victim of a terrible fall which occurred yesterday, Friday 26 September, during the junior women’s cycling event at the World Championships which are taking place in Zurich. However, the causes that led to the fatal fall are still unknown. The investigations ordered by the investigators will attempt to reconstruct the entire incident.

His condition immediately appeared very critical, in particular due to the serious head trauma sustained following the violent impact. Unfortunately, the dramatic epilogue was reached today with the death of the Swiss athlete.

The news was reported byInternational Cycling Union through a press release published on its website and on its official social accounts. These are the statements released:

“It is with great sadness that the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) learned today the tragic news of the passing of the young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer .

The UCI and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling World Championships express their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, her friends and her Swiss Cycling Federation.

Muriel Furrer’s family asks that their privacy be respected at this painful time.“

Muriel Furrer was fresh from 44th place in the time trial earlier in the week and had also finished second at the Swiss championships. The young athlete had declared herself enthusiastic about the idea of ​​tackling the last test of the season, the cycling world championships in Zurich.