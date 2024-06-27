Maverick Viñalessixth in the world championship with Aprilia, participated in the Press conference of the Thursday of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, the eighth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar.

The Spaniard has recently made his transfer to KTM Tech3 official for the next two seasons. Below are his statements.

Good results in Assen

“We definitely have a great chance of a podium, here they are very fast and we have high expectations. We have to be calm and understand the situation, we have to take advantage of the chances and the weather looks like it will be stable.”

The KTM choice

“One of the reasons I left Aprilia was to follow my instincts. I smelled the future and judged it to be the best move. It’s a challenge that I want to face and win, I will improve performance and driving. It’s the best choice I could have made. In KTM, whoever is the fastest will be the leader, there’s nothing else to say.”

Farewell to Aprilia

“Understanding who is doing better or worse is not easy and it is unfair to say so. It’s about understanding what will be best for me and I see it clearly. I tried to see what the best bike could be. My decision? I’ve been thinking about it since Jerez, I didn’t feel like continuing Why after Austin I was a bit in shock about what I can do and just one race like this out of 20 isn’t enough for me. I wanted to wait for the summer, then I saw that Aprilia took Martin. However, I had chosen before Mugello.”