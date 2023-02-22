There are only a few days left until the end of the 62nd edition of the Vineyard of the Sea Festival, event that was postponed for more than 2 years. Here we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy the musical event.

He Vina del Mar Festival will have its third gala on the night of February 22. The Quinta Vergara stage is preparing to receive more international stars such as Fito Páez, Milena Warthon and Rels B. As is known, the event had to be canceled for two years due to the global pandemic. However, his impeccable return continues to increase the expectation of the international public. In the following note, find out how and where to see the complete PROGRAMMING LIVE.

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar LIVE TODAY: minute by minute of the Peruvian presentation What time is the presentation of Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar? This February 22, Milena Warthon will perform for the second time at the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival. As reported, his show will start after 11:00 p.m. and he will sing his hit song “Warmisitay” again. The young woman hopes to take a long-awaited Seagull home. How to vote for your favorite participant in Viña del Mar 2023? To vote for your favorite artist in Viña del Mar 2023, follow the following steps HERE: – Download Claro Viña 2023 on your cell phone – Open the already downloaded application and enter the VOTE section – Locate your favorite artist – Click SELECT Milena Warthon reveals who inspired her song “Warmisitay” Hours before her second performance at the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival, singer Milena Warthon dedicated a loving message to her grandmother, who was her source of inspiration to create the song “Warmisitay”, with which she participates in the folkloric category. “Teresita look how far we have come. From Apurimac to Chile,” he wrote as a legend in the photograph.

Who is presenting TODAY at Viña 2023?

The Viña del Mar Festival continues. The massive event promises to continue surprising the international public with the incredible presentations of the most exponents of music. Find out here who will have a LIVE show on the night of February 22.

fito paez

Rodrigo Villegas

relays b.

What time to see Viña del Mar 2023?

Viña del Mar 2023 will be available in different countries. Find out the schedule in which you can enjoy LIVE and LIVE programming from different parts of the world.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (2/18/2023).

What channels show Viña del Mar 2023?

In order not to miss any detail of the Viña del Mar Festival, be sure to tune in to the signal of the official channels that will broadcast the event. Next the complete list.

Chile: Channel 13, TVN, Radio ADN and Radio Pudahuel

Peru: Star Channel and Star+

Argentina: Star Channel and Star+

Mexico: Star Channel and Star+

Colombia: Star Channel and Star+

Ecuador: Star Channel and Star+

Uruguay: Star Channel and Star+

Paraguay: Star Channel and Star+

Bolivia: Star Channel and Star+

Venezuela: Star Channel and Star+

Honduras: Star Channel and Star+

Costa Rica: Star Channel and Star+

Dominican Republic: Star Channel and Star+

Panama: Star Channel and Star+

United States: VPN.

How to watch LIVE TVN Chile?

All the details of the most anticipated festival will be available thanks to Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN). You will be able to view the complete content from a variety of cable operators such as Movistar TV, DirecTV, among many others.

DirecTV channel 149

Channel 55 of Inter Satellite

Channel 119 of Movistar TV

Channel 53 of Claro TV

Channel 52 of Tuves HD

VTR channel 19.

How on Channel 13 LIVE?

Channel 59 SD of You See

Channel 22 HD of Zapping TV

Channel 67 HD of Entel

Channels 56 SD and 556 HD of Claro TV

Channels 28 SD and 813 HD of GTD/Telsur

Channels 122 SD and 813 HD of Movistar TV

22 SD channels in Santiago and 813 HD from VTR

DirecTV channels 152 SD and 1152 HD.

Milena Warthon’s score in Viña del Mar 2023

Milena Wharton He came to Chile to try to win a silver seagull in the folklore category. The 22-year-old girl had her first performance last Monday, February 20. The Peruvian singer was positioned as the public’s favorite with a score of 6.2; nevertheless, When averaged with the jury’s rating, he got 5.9.